We tried the bee-utiful new Spring menu at The Ivy in Brighton that will brighten up your day

We might not be able to rely on the weather to remind us it is Spring right now but a meal at The Ivy in The Lanes will definitely help you to forget the dreary days.
The Ivy in Brighton’s Ship Street has launched a new menu, which includes a selection of tasty Spring dishes and cocktails. And, I’m happy to confirm, the ones I tried this week were delicious!
First up was a cocktail, of course, with two sparkling Spring combinations added to the already tempting list. I decided to try the French Garden 75 (£12.25), incorporating Hendricks Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, sugar, lime, cucumber and The Ivy Collection Champagne. Refreshing, sweet and sparkly – cheers! The other Spring cocktail on offer is the Sparkling Peartini (£12.50), featuring a sumptuous blend of Grey Goose Le Poire, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, Lillet Blanc, lemon and The Ivy Collection Champagne.
As for food, I always struggle to choose at The Ivy as there as so many mouth-watering options on the menu.
I am a big fan of scallops, which are available as a starter, but with two new Spring options, I decided on the grilled asparagus (£8.50). I’m so glad I tried something new. The fresh asparagus had just the right bite, the Szechaun mayonnaise added a nice tang and then there was the lovely saltiness of capers and a perfectly cooked quail's egg. The other Spring starter is a Garden Pea and Nettle Soup.
After another cheeky cocktail – my favourite, the Ivy Sling – it was onto the mains. The Spring menu aims to reflect the changing seasons and includes a renewed selection of steaks and a lovely lamb dish on the specials.
I opted for the lamb, which I choose to have served medium, and it was tender and full of flavour. My mum had the grilled beef fillet, which was served with a potato rosti and was melt-in-the-mouth perfection.
Now, the best part, the desserts. The Spring special is a Black Bee Honey and white chocolate cheesecake (£9.25), featuring UK-based Black Bee Honey and accompanied by mango sorbet, honeycomb and edible flowers.
I’m reminiscing as I write this and wishing I was back there right now. You really must try this pudding this Spring. It looks like a piece of art but unlike some masterpieces, it does not stay on display for long and is better placed on a spoon and in your tummy!
I am not usually a big fan of honey but the taste was so subtle and did not overpower all of the other wonderful flavours. It really was an amazing dessert, which finished off a fantastic Spring feast.
Over the Easter weekend, April 15-18, The Ivy in The Lanes will also be offering a limited-edition Easter dessert – The Easter Nest (£9.95) – described as a sumptuous dark and white chocolate mousse, accompanied by Kataifi pastry, chocolate sponge and lemon balm.
To book a table at The Ivy in the Lanes, visit theivybrighton.com