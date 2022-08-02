Weald and Downland Museum to host 'Wonderful Weeks' throughout August

The Weald and Downland Museum is set to host Wonderful Weeks throughout August showcasing a variety of events and activities.

The museum’s popular Wonderful Weeks are back for August 2022, offering an exciting programme of family fun and activities every day of the week throughout August.

These are hands-on activities with a theme that changes every Monday.

The theme this year is traditional games and pastimes, with a programme that changes weekly and a scorecard to use each week.

The first week, from Monday August 1 to Sunday, August 7 will be Natural world games.

Example activities include shadow puppets, nature trail, orienteering, craft boats and fern-pattern pottery.

Hands-on historical activities change daily, and will be given on arrival for that day.

In addition, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the Museum has the “Knucker Nature School”.

For tickets and details, visit: https://orlo.uk/wonderfulweeks_egNAA