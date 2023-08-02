Weald on the Field – great food and drink on the menu with free car parking

Food and Drink
For a taste of some of the food available we will have Thai, Greek, Dirty Burgers and Loaded Fries, Fried Chicken, Crispy Duck, Pizza, Cakes and Bakes. And you can wash it all down with Sussex Real Ale, locally-made Cider, Gin, Vermouth and Wine from a local vineyard. There should be something to please everyone.
Live Music
The live music begins at 12noon and should offer something for everyone. Local performers include the Management Duo, Pentacle Drummers, Midnight Cannonball, Dynamite, All Their Kings Fall and headlining our event is The Kavemen.
Free Parking
Along with the free parking in Luxfords car park there will also be free spaces at the station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.
Don’t miss out on this amazing popular free event!
Additional Information
Weald on the Field is jointly organised by Uckfield Town Council and Food Rocks. It is also supported by our fantastic list of sponsors who have helped to make the event happen – Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, Lawson Commercial and Eastbourne Motoring Centre Ltd (EMC) have all sponsored music on the day. The event has been further supported by local businesses - C J Thornes, CPJ Field, Dukes Lettings and Lawson Queay. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact the Town Clerk on [email protected] for more information.