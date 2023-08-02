BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Weald on the Field – great food and drink on the menu with free car parking

Weald on the Field takes place on Luxford Field, Uckfield on Saturday 12 August from 11am until 7pm. This fabulous event is fun for all the family with local artisan crafts and food, street food, and pop-up bars. Add to that children’s entertainment and live music from local bands and you have a great day out for all the family.
By Tracy AtchisonContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:12 BST

Food and Drink

For a taste of some of the food available we will have Thai, Greek, Dirty Burgers and Loaded Fries, Fried Chicken, Crispy Duck, Pizza, Cakes and Bakes. And you can wash it all down with Sussex Real Ale, locally-made Cider, Gin, Vermouth and Wine from a local vineyard. There should be something to please everyone.

Live Music

Weald on the Field with music line-upWeald on the Field with music line-up
Weald on the Field with music line-up
Most Popular

    The live music begins at 12noon and should offer something for everyone. Local performers include the Management Duo, Pentacle Drummers, Midnight Cannonball, Dynamite, All Their Kings Fall and headlining our event is The Kavemen.

    Free Parking

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Along with the free parking in Luxfords car park there will also be free spaces at the station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.

    Don’t miss out on this amazing popular free event!

    Additional Information

    Weald on the Field is jointly organised by Uckfield Town Council and Food Rocks. It is also supported by our fantastic list of sponsors who have helped to make the event happen – Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, Lawson Commercial and Eastbourne Motoring Centre Ltd (EMC) have all sponsored music on the day. The event has been further supported by local businesses - C J Thornes, CPJ Field, Dukes Lettings and Lawson Queay. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact the Town Clerk on [email protected] for more information.

    Related topics:UckfieldParkingFoodGin