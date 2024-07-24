Weald on the Field – ready to rock again in 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weald on the Field makes an unmissable return to Luxford Field, Uckfield, on Saturday 10 August for an amazing day of music, food and drink in the heart of East Sussex.

Uckfield’s premier summer festival, Weald on the Field, is a totally FREE celebration of local performers, creatives and food and drink producers, bringing together these brilliant groups in an event that always guarantees fun for the whole family.

Taking place in the heart of town and accessible by foot, public transport or car – with free parking right next to Luxford Field – Weald on the Field has been growing in stature with every year it has taken place.

Now in its ninth year of activity, Weald on the Field has become known as one of Sussex’s best free festivals, and much work is being done behind the scenes to ensure this year can be the best edition yet.

Headliners Fat Freddie and The Queens are set to thrill the crowds at Weald on the Field.

Holly Goring, Town Clerk for Uckfield Town Council, said: “We are very pleased to be able to bring this popular event back to the town this August.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate all things local – with local musicians, street food, breweries, vineyards, distilleries, produce, and crafts all joining us on the day. There’s something for all members of the family to enjoy and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Live Music

Performances on the charismatic Airstream stage are always a big highlight of the festival, and this year Weald on the Field is delighted to welcome a top-quality array of locally-based artists.

Weald on the Field 2024 Logo

These include the Carnaby Brothers, The Offbeat, Dynamite, R.E.D. and headliners Fat Freddie and The Queens, who are returning after becoming certified fan favourites during their afternoon performance in 2022.

The live music begins at 12.00pm and builds to a conclusion at 7.00pm, with plenty of thrills along the way!

Food and Drink

Along with live music, the other key component of Weald on the Field is the mouth-watering food and drink options to sample, with countless stalls set up to cater to the crowds.

The Airstream stage at Weald on the Field welcomes five amazing bands on Saturday 10 August.

This year, the festival is delighted to welcome a range of options taking inspiration from right around the world.

Simon Teesdale, director of Food Rocks, said: “We have a wonderful array of local street food stalls and bars offering a wide range of cuisine and drinks to suit every taste.

“These include Greek, Nepalese, artisan pizza, BBQ from a local farm and Mexican food, plus a wide range of sweet treats including ice cream, waffles and doughnuts. Drinks offerings include local ales and cider, a rum cocktail bar, a gin bar, wine from a local vineyard and a wide range of smoothies and soft drinks.

Simon added: “Myself and Amy from Food Rocks are incredibly excited to be involved in the 2024 edition of Weald on the Field. It’s one of our favourite events in the calendar and gives us a chance to catch up with some of our favourite local food and drink producers and to sample some products from new companies on the scene.

There's plenty of entertaining, and brilliant food and drink, to enjoy at Weald on the Field 2024.

“As ever, the music programme looks superb. Fat Freddie and The Queens really got the crowd going the last time they played and we can’t wait to hear them again. One thing we can’t wait to try is the cinnamon buns from a new local company that specialises in exactly that. Perfect for a late breakfast with a flat white!”

Fun for all the family

In addition to the food and drink, there are numerous attractions to keep the children amused.

Uckfield-based businesses Fayzpainting and Afrodite Hair & Beauty will offer face painting and hairstyles on the day, while there will be an interactive drumming session from Denys of Be Together Drum Circle at 11am, and plenty more entertainment is still to be announced.

We look forward to welcoming you to a fun-filled day!

Sponsorship Opportunities

Weald on the Field is jointly organised by Uckfield Town Council and Food Rocks. It is also supported by a fantastic list of sponsors who help to make the event happen, with Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, Lawson Commercial and Eastbourne Motoring Centre (EMC) all being leading sponsors of the event and Tesco Stronger Starts being a key supporter.

The 2024 event is also seeking further sponsors for the Gold and Silver packages on offer, which are priced at £250 and £100 respectively. These packages come with a range of benefits including business names being announced live on Ashdown Radio, space for banner advertising on Heras fencing around Luxford Field, and being named in all promotional materials in the build-up to, and during, the festival.