Welcome back! 17 pictures from Haywards Heath Fire Station's first open day since the pandemic

Families were invited to come along for a jam-packed day full of fun and fire safety. They also got the chance to take a look behind-the-scenes at the fire service.

Firefighters ran a series of practical displays and were on hand to provide fire and road safety advice and answer any questions that people may have.

Speaking before the event, assistant chief fire officer Peter Rickard said: “Over the last two years we have held virtual open days for members of the public to watch on social media, but we have really missed being able to hold in-person events.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to some of our fire stations, meet with our local residents and really be at the centre of these communities. We are determined to make up for lost time and hold the best open days to date, so they aren’t to be missed!”

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the open day. You can view a selection of his pictures from the event in the gallery below.

