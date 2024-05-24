Well, I Never Knew That!… A talk from local writer Wendy Greene, a cuppa and scones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us for another excellent food for thought event entitled 'well i never knew that!' at Indigo Bistro and Bar, Worthing.Local writer Wendy Greene will be sharing tales of fascinating and strange events that changed the world, brought about innovation and invention, discovery and war.

Most of us have heard how penicillin was discovered by a Petrie dish being left unwashed, or how Lea & Perrin’s sauce was invented after an old barrel fermented in a cellar untouched for years.

But there are many other strange events that changed the world. Chance encounters, mistakes, good or bad actions. All these things have brought about innovation and invention, discovery and war.

Come along and learn how bones and steam engines are linked, how one driver started a war, and how history can be proved wrong if you look at the evidence.

THE TALK WILL BEGIN AT 3PM AND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY A CUP OF TEA OR COFFEE AND SCONES, SWEET OR CHEESE.£8.50 PER PERSON.