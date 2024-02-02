West End leading ladies combine for A Wicked Night

​Kerry Ellis as Elphaba. Pic by Matt Crockett

Joined by musical director Craig Adams on the grand piano, they will take you on a journey through classic soundtracks, solos and duets from the stage, including Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables and Wicked. In Wicked, Kerry was the first British actress to play the role of Elphaba in the West End and on Broadway. Louise is the only actress in the world to have played both the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

Kerry said: “Louise and I met a long, long time ago. We did a summer school for Laine Theatre Arts the year before we both joined the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We must have been about 14 or 15 and we went to the summer school and we just got on straight away. We were both doing our own things in our own home towns and when we met, it was like finding someone on the same wavelength and who’s got the same values and the same interests. It was like that ding moment when you realise that there are people who are like you out there. There's a real connection and we've been great friends ever since.

Most Popular

“But we don't get to work together as often as we'd like though we did spend the day just recently, both of us, on the new Wicked movie which is actually coming out in two parts. And it's nice that they have given a nod to us. There are quite a few old cast members who are are going to be popping up. I think the film is going to be a little bit different to the stage show. The story and the premise and the songs will be the same but I think they're going to have to span it out to make the two films. It will be a lot more back story but I guess we will just have to see but I know they have certainly been very secret squirrel about the whole thing. We had to wear discretionary cloaks outside the building over our costumes because people had been flying drones over trying to get a look at the filming!

“Louise and I are great friends. We talk most days. We're always exchanging messages about all sorts of things, about parenting, about songs, about everything really. We have done a couple of shows together, and they kind of come out every five to ten years. We did one at the Prince Edward together. That must be about eight or nine years ago because I was heavily pregnant! We've done a few low-key things but it's just really nice to get the chance to work together.

“It's going to be the two of us and our musical director who is a long-term friend and it will be the two of us telling stories and singing lots together. We've got some lovely duets and some comedy songs. It's really nice because when I do my concerts, it’s me on my own but with this we get to chat and talk and kind of interview each other and ask questions.

"It's very relaxed and we will have some special guests as well.”