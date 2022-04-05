Former policeman Alan Moore has organised the exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857-1967, at The Old Court Room, in The Council House, North Street, from Saturday, April 16, to Friday, April 22.

Alan’s hobby is the history of West Sussex Constabulary and he has been researching the subject for the past couple of years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Police contingent, featuring 95 officers, on May 12, 1957. Picture: Walter Gardiner

He explained: “There has always been a family connection, which will be reflected in the exhibition. I have already missed two dates because of Covid, third time lucky.”

On show will be an iconic photograph of the late PCAB165 Bob Barnett, taken at Chichester Cross on January 16, 1950, with a cute little dog. It was taken by the pet’s owner, Chichester photographer Harry Guermonprez.

Bob later transferred to Worthing, where he remained for the rest of his service.

Another special exhibit will be the high-collar police tunic worn by Bob back in the 1950s, kindly loaned by Bob’s son, Martin Barnett, who will be at the event on the opening day.

PC Bob Barnett in high-collar tunic

Also attending will retired policeman and former West Sussex Constabulary cadet Tom Curry, who worked with Bob at Worthing in the late 1970s. Tom will have signed copies of his autobiography, Wor Tomis The Polis, available to purchase.

Opening times are 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Easter Monday to Thursday, 10am to 1pm Friday, closed on Sunday.

West Sussex Constabulary amalgamated with four other forces to become Sussex Police on January 1, 1968.

Also in the news: West Sussex model store Gaugemaster hosts European themed model railways show