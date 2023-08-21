West Sussex gardening youngster takes home national gardening award

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, has searched the country for passionate gardeners of all abilities to take home one of four Not Your Average Gardener awards. West Sussex local, Theodore Rumbold (8), took home the Little Eco Gardener award, receiving products and advice to help his hobby flourish.

Supporting those looking to better the green spaces around them, these awards recognise the passion, dedication and innovative sustainable gardening techniques in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theodore, who lives in Haywards Heath, has a huge passion for all things science and nature, and Dobbies’ Horticultural Director and Judge of the Little Eco Gardener category, Marcus Eyles, was certainly impressed with his knowledge and his love of gardening.

Theodore’s mum Catherine has loved seeing his passion bloom since he started gardening at the age of three. She explained: “Theodore is always looking to spend time outside. He’s previously been part of both the gardening and forest clubs at school, he loves to cycle and spends all his spare time on the hunt for fossils and rocks. It’s certainly a passion that’s in our bones and has been passed down through the generations from Theodore’s Nanny and Grandpy.”

When asked what Theodore loves most about the garden, he revealed that Sweet Peas are his favourite flowers as they smell so lovely and tomatoes are the tastiest fruit he’s grown, particularly the small, sweet varieties. One of his favourite gardening tools is a spade and his proudest part of the garden space is a bug hotel he built with his Grandpy.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, judged the Little Eco Gardener category, he said: “Each year we’re amazed with the quality of talent entering our Not Your Average Gardener Awards and can’t believe is our fourth year. It’s great to see novice gardeners to enthusiasts pouring passion into their green spaces by using sustainable products and practices to help the planet in a positive way. Our judging panel had a tough time whittling the entries down to four winners, and I’m exceptionally proud of Theodore for taking home the crown for our Little Eco Gardener category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was particular impressed with how Theodore looks after wildlife, creating habitats for them and planting flowers that will support bees and insects. He is growing a great range of edible plants and understands what he needs to do to ensure his plants are healthy and growing well.”

Theodore will receive a £1,000 giftcard to spend in his local Dobbies store as well as advice from Dobbies’ horticultural experts on how he can take his gardening project to the next level.

The Not Your Average Gardener winners are:

· Theodore Rumbold (8) from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, is named Little Eco Gardener, judged by Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles

· Jenny Winnard (47) from Wigan is crowned Plant to Plate Gardener, judged by social media gardening guru Michael Griffiths, aka The Mediterranean Gardener

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Roxy Fitzsimmons (31) from Bristol takes home the Wildlife Friendly Gardener Award, judged by Leigh Biagi and Nick Trull, Project Coordinators at conservation charity RePollinate

· Phillip Stewart (29) from Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, receives the Creative Indoor Gardener title, judged by Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop