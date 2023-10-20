West Sussex home to the most 'Insta-worthy' pumpkin patch in the UK, according to new research

As we near the October half term, families everywhere will be searching for the perfect activity to treat the kids to, and also make some wholesome memories.

Pumpkin picking will be an activity on everyone’s mind, and can provide many sweet and spooky photo opportunities. But where are the most ‘Instagrammable’ pumpkin patches in the UK?

New research conducted by OutdoorToys has analysed the number of Instagram mentions and TikTok hashtags for pumpkin patches and farms around the UK to reveal which ones are the most ‘Instagrammable’.

Tulleys Farm, the UK’s number one Pumpkin Festival in West Sussex, is crowned the most ‘Insta-worthy’ pumpkin patch in the UK, with a combined total of 14.72 million Instagram mentions and TikTok hashtag views.

With over one million pumpkins and 100 varieties to choose from, this farm is the perfect and most picturesque spot to snap those family photos and mark the autumn season with your little ones.

Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire is the second most ‘Insta-worthy’ pumpkin patch, with 2.32 million combined TikTok hashtag views and Instagram mentions.

Between the outdoor and indoor playgrounds for your children to entertain themselves in, to the expert carvers on hand to help you carve those spooky grins, this patch makes for a fun and memorable experience, perfect for those candids and family photos alike.

Stockeld Park in Wetherby is the third most ‘Insta-worthy’ pumpkin patch on social media, collecting a combination of 675,212 mentions across Instagram and TikTok.

A grade-I listed country house and estate, this patch has thousands of pumpkins to choose from and makes for the perfect setting in those endless photographs of your dressed-up kids and their freshly picked pumpkins.