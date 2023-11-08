West Sussex Home To Two Of The Best Cosy Spas In The UK
The Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst, West Sussex offers the perfect cosy setting for a weekend away. With sumptuous four-poster beds, characterful beams and a huge open fire, this hotel provides the perfect setting in which to settle down with a book and a glass of wine to get comfy.
With a sauna, steam room and a number of relaxation rooms, everyone will be able to find their own perfect spot.
Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, West Sussex has stunning barn-style architecture. It offers the ultimate country retreat for those looking to escape this autumn and winter.
For those looking for a relaxing swim, the heated outdoor pool provides a spectacular setting, as steam rises off the water into the crisp air.
Situated in beautiful gardens, you’ll be able to snuggle up on a lounger in your robe and take in the autumn colours from the warmth of the indoors too.