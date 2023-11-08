West Sussex Home To Two Of The Best Cosy Spas In The UK

BREAKING

Experts at SpaSeekers.com have rounded up its top picks of the cosiest spas.
By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
The Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst, West Sussex offers the perfect cosy setting for a weekend away. With sumptuous four-poster beds, characterful beams and a huge open fire, this hotel provides the perfect setting in which to settle down with a book and a glass of wine to get comfy.

With a sauna, steam room and a number of relaxation rooms, everyone will be able to find their own perfect spot.

Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, West Sussex has stunning barn-style architecture. It offers the ultimate country retreat for those looking to escape this autumn and winter.

    The Spread Eagle Hotel, Midhurst, West SussexThe Spread Eagle Hotel, Midhurst, West Sussex
    For those looking for a relaxing swim, the heated outdoor pool provides a spectacular setting, as steam rises off the water into the crisp air.

    Situated in beautiful gardens, you’ll be able to snuggle up on a lounger in your robe and take in the autumn colours from the warmth of the indoors too.

