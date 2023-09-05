West Sussex model railway club set to debut its longest single layout yet at 28ft long
A West Sussex club for model railway enthusiasts is set to unveil its longest single layout to date when it holds its autumn open day.
West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club meets at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting, and the open day will be held there on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is £1 for adults, free for children, and refreshments will be available. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for full details. Free parking is available and there is disabled access.
Nigel Appleton, publicity officer, said: "The club’s new layout, Castle Rise, will make its debut at the open day. It is the largest single layout that we have built, well the longest anyway. It is 28ft long and inclines 1 in 55 up to a castle."
The open day will give people a better idea of what the club is about. The club shop will be open, with quality pre-owned N gauge at competitive prices.