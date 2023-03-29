Walk through wonderful woodland at Sullington Warren and explore the River Stor in Storrington, where, if you are lucky, you will meet a dragon!

This linear walk of around four miles with reporter Elaine Hammond is a follow on from one of her previous walks to Warren Hill, Sleepy Hollow, The Sanctuary and Sandgate Park.

Our route is ideal for people who can access the Stagecoach no.1 bus from Worthing or Midhurst. It is also a great one for dog owners, as it takes you through an area that is particularly popular with pet owners for walks.We are starting in the car park in Water Lane, just off the A283 Washington Road. It sits between two bus stops and we found the one north of the car park was the best.

Follow the path round and up the hill into Sullington Warren. You will come to a three-way public footpath sign. To the right is another route to Water Lane and to the left is a way back to Washington Road. Go straight on to enter the warren then turn right to follow the footpath through the trees.

You will find you are at the top of a hill, a lovely view. Take the stairs downhill to a clearing. Now, if you would like to add this on to the Sandgate Park walk, which was also about four miles, you would be better to enter Sullington Warren further up Water Lane. This entrance is just north of where you come out from Sandgate Park. Follow the path ahead and you will come to the steps on your left as you head into the clearing.

Ahead is a bench, a good stop from a coffee. You want that path to the left of the bench, so turning left after the steps or straight on if you've come from Sandgate Park. I was delighted to find a face in a tree along this path! It really made me smile.

Follow the path round through the trees and on through the heath. There are lovely views to the right as you walk but please keep to the footpaths. Fencing has been put up as extensive heather bettle damage and drought have affected regrowth and landowner the National Trust wants to minimise disturbance from visitors and their dogs. In time, the undisturbed heath will then hopefully become more attractive to ground-nesting birds like skylark and nightjar.

You may wish to stay longer to explore more of Sullington Warren. To get to Storrington, continue past this exit, which goes out to Washington Road via Heather Way. Follow the path straight on to the next exit into Woodpecker Lane. At the end of the road, turn right into Nightingale Lane and at the top, turn left into School Hill. You pass by Storrington Fire Station on your left and then look out for a No Cycling sign that indicates a narrow footpath. This takes you through to Mill Lane, where you cross over to enter Mill Lane Car Park. Walk through to the other side and exit by the bus stand then cross Old Mill Drive to the banks of the River Stor. Take the path on the right and follow it round past the lake to a gateway into the woods. You will cross the river on a wooden bridge which gives lovely views.

Then there are more bridges, again with lovely views, and you should spot an amazing tree that looks just like a dragon! On the left is a small waterfall before a boardwalk takes you on. You follow the path running alongside the houses in Spierbridge Road and then come back into the woods by a metal bridge.

You could carry on up the river by staying on the left bank and this will take you to another lovely waterfall. I am carrying on my walk over the bridge and taking the narrow footpath up, walking on with the woods on your left and a field on the right. You come out at a road where you turn left, then right at another Public Footpath sign. At the end is a short walk up another piece of road before cutting off down a footpath on the right to Fryern Park.

You are now crossing private land at Fryern Home Farm Stables, going over a stile and following the footpath signs into a field of horses. Keep to the right hand side of the field and exit via a metal gate. Then cross a little wooden bridge and take the footpath to the right. Be careful of the electric fencing on the left. Carry on up to a wooden gate and follow the path towards the road. You can use the stile or gate to exit to reach Fryern Road. The Stagecoach app has bus stops marked to the left but we honestly couldn't find them! So I suggest turn right and not far along is a bus stop that you cannot miss.

Sullington Warren and River Stor walk

Sullington Warren and River Stor walk - car park in Water Lane Photo: Elaine Hammond

Sullington Warren and River Stor walk - path into Sullington Warren Photo: Elaine Hammond

Sullington Warren and River Stor walk - three-way public footpath sign Photo: Elaine Hammond