Our new series of West Sussex walks uses photos and video to guide you. Follow the simple instructions and check through the gallery as you go to keep on track. This circular walk takes you up round Swanbourne Lake and over Arundel Park, offering wonderful views. We estimate it is about two-and-a-half miles.

We are starting the walk at Swanbourne Lodge in Arundel. It is easy to get here using the Stagecoach no.9 bus from Shoreham, Worthing and Littlehampton, on the Compass Travel no.85 from Chichester and Fontwell, or by train. Swanbourne Lake is a lovely spot and busy with bird life. The first part of the trip is a walk around the other end of the lake. You will pass a gate, which leads through the hills over South Stoke, but continue on the footpath around the lake.

You will soon reach the end of the lake and here you have an option. You can take the path straight ahead to the point it joins Monarch's Way, then turn left and come back towards Hiorne Tower. Or you can take the left path, leading you around the top of the lake, and come with us. At the other side of the lake you will need to climb over the stile, taking you to the hillside. Now, there is a path straight up the hill but it is very steep so we will follow the path to the left, heading towards a fence. If you stop to take a look around, you can enjoy wonderful views over Arundel Park. My friend and I have always said this view inspires poetry!

Once you reach the fence, there is a bit of a climb up hill to the main path but it's only short. Up on the main path, you have joined Monarch's Way. This is the path you would arrive on if you took the longer route from the gate at the end of the lake. You can see the top of Hiorne Tower from here. You need to go through the gate, on the left as you came up the hill, and turn right immediately. There are steps continuing up the hill. At the top, take care as you cross the track and head towards Hiorne Tower, which featured in Doctor Who.

This triangular tower was built in 1797 by Francis Hiorne in a failed bid to win the contract to rebuild Arundel Castle and near it is a relic of the Crimean War that was presented to the Duke of Norfolk by Admiral Lord Lyons. To find your way out of Arundel Park, go past the Crimean War urn and join the concrete path. Or, follow the clear path across the grass. Both paths will take you towards the gate. Exit here, where there is a small parking area beside Arundel Castle Cricket Ground. Follow the road down to turn left into London Road and head towards Arundel Cathedral.

St Mary's Gate Inn makes a nice stop for refreshments, or you can carry on past the cathedral to get to the top of Arundel High Street, where you will find many other options for food and drink. For our walk, we are turning right past the inn to go down King Street. There are some lovely views over towards Lyminster as you walk down. At the bottom is a little piece of my own family history, Surrey House, a Grade II listed property in Maltravers Street. My great great grandfather was a coach trimmer living in the coach house there. Head down School Lane, opposite Surrey House. At the bottom, turn left into Tarrant Street.

When you reach the King's Arms, turn right into Arun Street and at the end of the road you find a little garden - a peaceful spot by the river. Turn left into River Road and follow to the end. You are now at the bottom of Arundel High Street. Take a look at the river by Arundel Bridge then carry straight on towards the Arundel Castle gates. There is the Pollinator Garden on the left, a lovely place to sit, and Blackfriars, the remains of a Dominican Priory on the right. There is also Arundel Museum, if you fancy a visit. And if you want to see more of Historic Arundel while you are here, there is a signpost in the Mill Road Car Park that will give you lots of ideas. If you would like to get back to Swanbourne Lake to visit the tearoom, just follow Mill Road.

