We've got you covered this season in Chichester with our Here Comes Summer emag

Summer is well and truly here – and if you needed evidence, just look at the calendar: it’s July on Saturday!

Plenty to see and do in the area this summer - and you could have a picnic, too!

And as usual we at the Chichester Observer series want to help you and your family make the most of the summer months, both at home and while out and about.

So we have put together this special free 16-page emag to help you get the most out of this wonderful time of year.

What’s on for the season in Bognor Regis is well and truly covered on page 6, thanks to Bognor BID.

Then on pages 8 and 9, we have a round up of the best events in the area – everything from a fantastic exhibition on Tolkien’s Middle Earth in Chichester to a day out on a picturesque lavender farm.

Details of a summer reading challenge for children can be found on page 10, as well as fun for all at the Weald and Downland Living Museum on page 11, while the benefits of an artificial grass lawn are laid out on page 13.

For those of you who find it hard to drop off during a heatwave, there are some excellent tips on how to get a good night’s sleep on page 16.

On page 18 there’s a treat for tennis fans – or for those of you who just like a long cool drink in the garden. Here we feature a selection of cocktails – and one mocktail – inspired by the Wimbledon season.

And on page 20, there’s a guide on how to get your garden ready for that all-important barbecue.

Finally, on pages 22 and 23 we have some great travel ideas – from sunny UK staycations (page 22) to places to visit in the South of England (page 23).

We hope you enjoy our summer special - and have a fabulous summer!

