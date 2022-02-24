What’s on at Leonardslee this year?

Described as ‘the finest woodland gardens in England’, the estate is renowned internationally for its seasonal displays of floral colours, with its rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias, and magnolias.

From April 9-24, Leonardslee is hosting an outdoor Easter trail, winding through the beautiful gardens.

This Easter, children can go on an adventure hunt, explore and have a good time with friends and family.

Sussex Gardens Events - What’s on at Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens in 2022

Returning to Leonardslee this year is the Schooner Radio Control Group, in action on the lakes. It is a fun-filled day with a range of model radio-controlled boats, yachts, steamboats and warships on display, held on selected weekends from April through to September.

Other family friendly events include the Spring Sounds, ten evenings during May of live music with an eclectic mix of jazz, swing, opera, classical and flamenco from performers from around the UK.

The Floral Fringe Fair, on June 4 and 5, is a fun event with a vintage twist. Featuring plants and food for sale, street dining, coffee, gin, artists and makers, classic cars, Steampunk, singing, vintage stalls and a beer tent.

The popular Enchanted Leonardslee is back for another year from July 28 to 31 and August 4 to 7.

Featuring mythical creatures with theatrical performances and spectacular visual and sound installations, guests experience a spellbinding tale of magic and wonder throughout the garden trail.

And to make the most of warm summer evenings, beginning August 20, Leonardslee will host films under the stars, with the woodland gardens as the backdrop. The Open-Air Cinema will host fortnightly showings with live music and great food and drink before every film.

Autumn at Leonardslee brings amazing displays. Vibrant shades of red, orange and stunning golden leaves reflect beautifully across all seven lakes in a dance of colour.

From October 22 to 31, Leonardslee’s spooktacular Halloween Trail will be a day filled with ghoulish fun for the whole family. And from the end of November through December guests can enjoy Leonardslee Illuminated.

For more information: www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk