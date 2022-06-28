What's on: Summer events at Sussex's National Trust sites

Explore the activities at Bodiam Castle, Nymans, Sheffield Park and Garden, Standen, Petworth House and Park, Uppark, Bateman’s, Birling Gap and Devil’s Dyke, thanks to support from Sport England.

Grab your colouring pencils and a Sheffield Park sketch book as you head into the garden on the summer holiday art trail. £2 per trail (normal admission applies) and no booking required. It runs daily from 10am-4.30pm from Thursday, July 21 to Thursday, September 1.

Nymans, Handcross

Kwik Cricket sessions will be held on Sheffield Park’s famous cricket pitch every Wednesday during the school summer holidays. This is in collaboration with Sussex Cricket and Sport England. Drop-in sessions run on Wednesdays from 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm between July 27 and August 31. Normal admission applies but the sessions are free and there’s no need to book.

Comber’s field is once again home to active challenges, or have fun in the Play Glade, Nymans’ natural play space. Nymans is also hosting open air theatre performances against the backdrop of the ruins.

Standen House, East Grinstead:

Take part in a summer of fun with a retro 70s twist, with space hoppers and funky fashion for the creatures in the summer trail. There will be crafts in the woodland den and giant outdoor garden games from Saturday, July 23 to Wednesday, August 31 from 10am–5pm.

Bodiam Castle:

There will be a medieval fair from Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, August 31. This event includes mini jousting, have-a go archery, hobby horses and dressing-up, ‘Siege the Castle’ games, story-telling and armour demonstrations.

Petworth House and Park:

This summer, Petworth House celebrates its 75th birthday in the care of the National Trust with a fun-packed family events programme, from outdoor games to cinema under the stars. From July, 23, to September, 4, there will be free garden games on offer including space hoppers, croquet, bats and balls, and badminton.

Uppark House and Garden, South Harting:

There will be a free Conservation Trail challenge from July, 16, to September, 4.Have you got what it takes be a ranger, gardener or conservator, and find out how they protect Uppark and its wildlife? Grab a trail sheet and hunt out the 10 activity points in the garden, woods and meadow. You’ll be drawing butterflies, bouncing like a hare and helping build a giant nest.

The Conservation Trail challenge comes with a Bug Bingo game too, so keep your eyes peeled for centipedes and caterpillars, bumblebees and beetles and cross them off for

a full bug house.

Uppark House also has an outdoor theatre.

Bateman’s, Burwash:

At the former home of Rudyard Kipling, you can visit the landscapes which inspired his work. There are plenty of free activities to enjoy on your visit, including our lawn games, a visit to the working watermill, the Little Red Hen story basket and a natural play area with rope climb, carved totem pole, swings, mini mazes and a see saw.