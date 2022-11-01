The Christmas light switch on event will take place on Saturday, November 26, the event is led by the Rotary Groups of Chichester and V2 Radio, with Oakwood School Choir singing carols at The Rotary Tree of Goodwill from 4.15pm.

There will also be a spectacular parade of lanterns will march slowly down to The Cross led by the Chichester Town Crier and TS Sturdy Marching Band.

To join the lantern procession, everyone is invited to meet outside the former Jack Wills building on North Street where the Prebendal School Choir will sing carols from 4pm. Lanterns, kindly sponsored by Trading Post Coffee Roasters on South Street, will be handed out to families.

Most Popular

Christmas light switch on in Chichester will take place on November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5pm, the Christmas lights will be switched on by a real-life superhero, nominated by the public, joined by the Principle of Chichester College. Carols will then be sung around the tree with Chichester City Band.

Helen Marshall, CEO and chair of Chichester BID said: "Chichester is a beautiful city all year round but particularly at Christmas and we hope our planned activities will encourage more people into the city to soak up the festive atmosphere and discover the wonderful array of restaurants, bars, high street chains and independent shops we have here.”

“We are determined not to let the cost-of-living crisis dampen Christmas spirits by filling Chichester with memory-making experiences for everyone to enjoy for free! Our aim is for Chichester to be a must-visit Christmas destination this year with enchanting Christmas trails, street entertainment, lantern parades, fairy-tale Christmas windows, children’s crafting, story-telling experiences and more."

The traditional Christmas Market in the city centre will run from December 3 until 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bognor Regis Christmas market in 2019.

Guarding the city through the festive period will be 11 Nutcracker Kings, on the trail you can discover their names and be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch and game, kindly sponsored by Blue Spire Accountants, or one of two £50 Chichester Gift Cards. The trail will run until January 2, 2023 and can be completed via the LoyalFreeApp, which is free to download, or a trail leaflet.

On December 10 from 11am until 4pm families can collect a special passport and go on a Nutcracker adventure across the city and enjoy a number of free Christmas themed activities including storytelling and dance workshops. Collect at passport stamps along the adventure before heading to the V2 van on North Street to receive a surprise gift.

On Saturday, December 17, Chichester will host a full line-up of music and entertainment and there will also be twilight shopping evenings on 4pm until 7pm on Thursday, December 15 and 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For event details, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk/christmasinchichester

Petworth Christmas light switch from a previous year.

In Bognor Regis the light switch on is due to make a return in 2022 on Saturday, November 26. The BID is working with Bognor Regis Town Council to support the event.

Working in partnership with V2 Radio, there will be a supercharged window trail. Airing from November 26 to December 22, the festive trail will be an audio treasure hunt with daily clues, voiced by V2's presenters, with daily audio and video clues downloadable from both V2 Radio and the Love Bognor Regis website and social channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 2 from 5pm until 8pm Midhurst Town Council will be hosting its Christmas Street Party. There will be entertainment, live music, late night shopping, an artisan market and Santa’s Grotto created by The Upholsterer on North Street and supported by Grace Church. The light switch on will be at 5.45pm, followed by entertainment from Nick Clark Magician, Those Restless Knights, The Salvation Army Band, V2 Radio and many more.

Petworth Town Council has announced its Christmas event will take place on Saturday, December 3.

Christmas light switch on