Who Killed Florence? - the question from Rebecca Frew at the Festival of Chichester

Rebecca Frew offers her fourth play in rapid succession with Who Killed Florence? which plays at the Festival of Chichester for a date in the New Park Community Centre on Saturday, June 15 at 2pm.

As Rebecca explains: “It's about four life-long friends that are members of a bowling club and they discover a body of another member, Florence, on the green. From that they try to work out who killed Florence!

“Back in December when I showed two plays, I showed them at the bowling club and my dad has always loved bowls and all the funny little things that happen at bowling clubs. I thought wouldn't it be fun to set to a play in a bowling club!

“The victim is not very likeable so there are certainly a few people that are on the suspect list. She's had some choice words to say about people and she is found stabbed in the neck.”

Rebecca Frew (contributed pic)

It falls to Jim, June, Barry and Marge to solve the crime: “Jim was a bit of a player in his day. He's forgotten that times have moved on but he still thinks of himself as a bit of a lad. He goes after the ladies rather a lot. June and Jim had a little thing back in the day but that's long over and her husband has gambled away their house and gone off to Bali. And she is really reliving her youth at the moment. Barry is quite prim and proper and he likes to do things in the right way. He and Jim have quite a challenging relationship. Barry thinks that Jim should just grow up. They have something going between them. Marge is the wife of Barry and she is a bit of a psychic and she absolutely loves June and looks up to her.”

Rebecca describes it as a killer comedy: “They get into various situations and because of the characters that they are there is some bickering but also some fun as they try to figure out what happened.”

The production comes hot on the heels of Rebecca's most recent play Barmaids which was a sell-out – much to Rebecca’s delight: “It was amazing. I was not expecting that. It was only my third show, and the feedback that I started to get was just incredible really. I'm trying to write original and new and interesting work and people are really responding to that. I will just keep writing for as long as I'm getting an audience!”

Past productions include Safe and Sleep Tight: “I did a course at ACT Brighton. They do a lot of writing courses there and I signed up for one last year. I've always been fascinated by scripts and I used to print them off and read through them. I always have stories in my head and scenarios so I thought I would try it.”

And now she has delivered four plays in quick time.