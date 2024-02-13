My family lived there in the 17th century and I always say its my ancestral home - not the castle, the servant's quarters!

That does mean I have an affinity with the place and whether walking around the antique shops or exploring the hills, it does fill my heart with joy.

Transport links are good, with trains, buses and parking all readily available, so it's a great place to visit for a day out.

Mill Road, with its double avenue of trees and stream filled with wildfowl, is always a favourite, with Arundel Castle rising above you on one side and views out to Burpham, Wepham and Warningcamp on the other.

I especially enjoy using the steps to access the bridge over the River Arun, as it brings back childhood memories of playing games involving castles and forts. There are footpaths either side of the river which you can take for a lovely river walk but I usually prefer to go on to Swanbourne Lake.

Rain or shine, it's a great place to visit, though you do have to be careful on the chalk footpaths if it is very wet. I like to walk around the lake and sometimes go up the hill, as there are incredible views up there.

Taking a circuit up round Arundel Park will bring you sight of the triangular Hiorne Tower and you can then come back through to London Road to access the top of Arundel High Street.

It's a favourite circular route of mine that allows you to take in everything, the nature, the history and the shops. There are lots of independent shops and charming places to explore, plus food and drink options galore.

I always like to visit the Town Quay and to think of how busy the port would have been in the past, when my ancestors were living there.

Once spring is here, I will be back having a go at putting – probably not very successfully! Mill Road Putting Green and Café will be opening for the 2024 season on Friday, March 29, weather permitting. The 18-hole course has the breathtaking backdrop of Arundel Castle and there are also tennis courts for hire.

Arundel Castle will open to visitors on Thursday, March 28. As well as the castle, there is the stunning Collector Earl's Garden and all the grounds, plus various special events. My absolute favourite room is the library – and I really want some library steps like theirs!

Arundel Wetland Centre is one of ten wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. There’s something for everyone, including the Wetland Discovery Boat Safari, a 20-minute guided trip on a quiet electric boat through beautiful wetland habitats full of seasonal wildlife.

Arundel Museum is a fascinating place to visit and you can discover the story of Arundel, the town, the port, the castle and its people.

Arundel Cathedral is a must see and all year round there are concerts and recitals, so it is worth checking upcoming events.

If you fancy a dip, Arundel Lido offers outdoor swimming in two heated pools from May to September.

