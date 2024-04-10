Why Jesus Christ Superstar is the best Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - Eastbourne date

But as Ian McIntosh, who is our Jesus on a tour which takes in Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from April 15-20, says: “It's a show that has always been there and it's been there for 50 years. This is the 50th anniversary tour in a way, and personally I think it's their best musical. I think the story is so important... an important story that needs to be told. It is not necessarily the religious aspect but it is the Easter story. It is the story of suffering. It is the story of the Passion. It is about the suffering that we just cannot escape from in life and it's definitely about the sacrifices that we make in life. We are all making little sacrifices all the time. For me as an actor on tour my sacrifice is being away from my children and you are sacrificing your time in talking to me. It is all those little sacrifices but this show is about the ultimate sacrifice, and I think, even though I'm not a religious person, I understand the message of the show. I really love it and I can see that the show affects people and that's another reason that makes it such a great musical. I'm not religious but the story has lasted 2,000 years and you could argue the fact that it has lasted 2,000 years shows that there is substance to it. But we go into all different aspects as well. The fact is that in life you will meet somebody that will betray you and you will also be the betrayer. And with Mary we have got someone who doesn't know how to love and I think everyone can think of someone like that. It's all those different aspects.”