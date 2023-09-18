Why just walk when you can stroll! Beginners encouraged at Worthing fitness class

Colin Tenn, a dance teacher in Worthing has been teaching Rock n Roll Jive for over 24 years. Colin, also a qualified Fitness Instructor started a unique fitness class called Stroll 4 Fitness over four years ago. This week he introduced a pilot scheme specifically designed to encourage new beginners to his class. It became so popular that it has now doubled the attendance of the Stroll 4 Fitness class!

The Rock n Roll dance scene is very popular and known for Jive dancing and a dance to slower 1950s music called The Stroll.

Colin says: " I have been dancing Jive in Brighton and Worthing since 1999. Back then it was predominantly jiving and there only a couple of stroll dances known.

“Over the years "Strolls" have been become very popular and many more strolls have been introduced in to the dance floor". Colin also says, " As the music of the 1950s is still very popular, I felt the music and dances can be adapted into a fitness class.”

Then Stroll 4 Fitness was born. Stroll 4 Fitness started with dancers crossed over from the dance scene, so they already knew a lot of the dance routines already.

hat was the problem when the beginners wanted to join but they felt it a bit intimidating, as everyone else knew what they were doing!

The introduction of the Beginners course is to dedicate three weeks aside from the regular class to teach the beginners the basic routines to give them more relaxed and build their confidence and bring up to speed to join in with the regulars.

The class has doubled the attendance and fully subscribed the Beginners Course!