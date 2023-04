Michael Blencowe will tell us about the amazing species that can be found around Lewes and in the surrounding countryside.

Submitted article

We welcome popular naturalist, author, speaker, and wildlife guide Michael Blencowe who will tell us about some of the amazing species that can be found around our town and surrounding countryside.

In addition, Michael will provide advice on what we can all do to improve biodiversity in our gardens and our local area.

The Friends of Lewes AGM will follow the talk, at about 8:20pm. The AGM is for members only.