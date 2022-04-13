Wind in the Willows inspires Coultershaw site this Easter

Coultershaw Heritage Site, which is based along the River Rother near Petworth will be taking inspiration from the much-loved story of Wind in the Willows throughout their open season in 2022. SUS-220413-101157001

The heritage site will re-open to the public on April 17, Easter Day when they will be launching their new Wind in the Willows trail.

Families will be invited to take part in a riverside adventure and be guided by illustrations of Mole, Ratty, Toad and Badger who will tell them all about the creatures, animals and trees that call Coultershaw home.

Along the way, children will be encouraged to complete a variety of challenges and activities and collect animal stamps in their trail booklet to claim a small prize with trails costing £3 per child.

During their launch week, the heritage site and trail will be open on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday 18th and Wednesday April 20, between 11am and 4.30pm.

On Wednesday, April 20 there will also be a Wind in the Willows Family Fun Day, where families can make a badger badge, an animal shadow puppet and have a go at designing a waterwheel invention before testing it out on a water shute.

These Make ‘n Take activities are free of charge.