Wivelsfield Green host charity wellbeing fair for Ukrainian aid

Wivelsfield Village Hall. Photo from Google Maps

The idea originated from resident, Alice Atkinson, who is a respected healing practitioner and decided to put her skills to work, in the aid of Ukraine.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair, held on September 17 from 10am-4pm, will have health treatments from holistic therapists, spiritual practitioners, sellers of jewellery and crystals, yoga and pilates taster sessions and readings from psychic mediums.

Alice said: “I am hopeful that we will raise a healthy sum for the humanitarian effort to help the Ukraine. The response I have had from my friends who represent a range of Spiritual practices and services has been stunning. Everyone is looking forward to the event on the 17th September.”