Wivelsfield Green host charity wellbeing fair for Ukrainian aid
A summer wellbeing fair is being held in Wivelsfield Green Village Hall to support humanitarian help for Ukraine.
The idea originated from resident, Alice Atkinson, who is a respected healing practitioner and decided to put her skills to work, in the aid of Ukraine.
The fair, held on September 17 from 10am-4pm, will have health treatments from holistic therapists, spiritual practitioners, sellers of jewellery and crystals, yoga and pilates taster sessions and readings from psychic mediums.
Alice said: “I am hopeful that we will raise a healthy sum for the humanitarian effort to help the Ukraine. The response I have had from my friends who represent a range of Spiritual practices and services has been stunning. Everyone is looking forward to the event on the 17th September.”
Entry will be free for visitors, a charge will be made for individual services on the day. Charity boxes will be available for donations.