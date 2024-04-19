Women's Prize founder to give a talk in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate will talk about her work including her latest No 1 bestselling novel, The Ghost Ship, an epic novel about a mysterious boat with a female captain fighting slave traders on the Barbary Coast, inspired by real life female pirates. Shortlisted for Novel of the Year at the British Book Awards, it it the latest in the Joubert family chronicles, following the fortunes of a French Huguenot family from Carcassonne to Amsterdam to the Canary Islands and South Africa. The fourth and final novel in the series, The Map of Bones, will publish in October 2024.

Mosse, who is the Founder Director of the Women’s Prizes, is the author of eleven novels and short story collections, as well as non-fiction books including Warrior Queens and Quiet Revolutionaries. She shot to fame in 2005 with Labyrinth, the first book in her Languedoc trilogy.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, and a Fellow of the Society of Authors, in 2024, she was awarded a CBE for services to literature, women and charity. She is married to the playwright and novelist Greg Mosse with two adult children and lives in Chichester, West Sussex.