Wonky WI's next meeting

Wonky WI will be holding their next monthly meeting on Wednesday 7th February from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We have all our usual WI activities plus our guest speaker, Graham Beadle, will give a talk on MENOPAUSE including aspects of Neuroscience and Mindfulness.

Join us for our regular WI activity updates at our branch, plus local and national news and activities, plus plenty of chat, tea and coffee, plus our raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First time attendees are very welcome to come along and join us for a taster session. On arrival, just ask to speak to a committee member. We will gladly introduce you to other members and give you information about Wonky WI and membership details.