Wonky WI's next meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
We have all our usual WI activities plus our guest speaker, Graham Beadle, will give a talk on MENOPAUSE including aspects of Neuroscience and Mindfulness.
Join us for our regular WI activity updates at our branch, plus local and national news and activities, plus plenty of chat, tea and coffee, plus our raffle.
First time attendees are very welcome to come along and join us for a taster session. On arrival, just ask to speak to a committee member. We will gladly introduce you to other members and give you information about Wonky WI and membership details.
We meet at Arthur Easton Centre, St.Michaels Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St.Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 0LB. Parking is onsite and nearby.