World Cup legend Sir Geoff Hurst takes in Eastbourne on last-ever tour

Sir Geoff Hurst (contributed pic)

An Evening with Geoff Hurst will be at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday, February 23 at 7.45pm; doors/bar open 7.15pm

A spokesman said: “The living legend and the England hat-trick hero from the 1966 World Cup-winning team Sir Geoff Hurst will be making an appearance at the Devonshire Park Theatre as part of his final tour – a perfect opportunity to see one of the most high-profile stars in England’s footballing history!”

Tickets £32, VIP Meet & Greet £77.50. Book now at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or contact the box office on 01323 412000.

“An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst will see Geoff recounting stories with his great friend and agent Terry Baker interviewing and gently taking the respectful mickey with him in the second half of the show. Now aged 82, Sir Geoff Hurst isn’t anticipating going on the road again after this UK tour, but he is currently in great form and raring to welcome you all to join him for this amusing evening of anecdotes and question and answer.

“Sir Geoff made his name with club side West Ham United, with whom he made 499 league and cup appearances, scoring 248 goals. He was Player of the Year three times and won the FA Cup with West Ham in 1964 and the European cup winners cup in 1965. It was playing in the national side that launched Sir Geoff as a world football icon, not only as being part of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 but also scoring a hat-trick in that final, hence Kenneth Wolstenholme´s immortal words ‘They think it’s all over — it is now.’ In autumn 1998 the BBC announced that the England fourth goal with Kenneth uttering those immortal words has been the most shown sporting piece of footage ever seen on television.