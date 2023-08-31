BREAKING
Worthing based charity to launch an Intergenerational Bereavement Choir

Grief Play Cafe charity Andy’s Angels announces the launch date of their new choir.
By Kayla ShepherdContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:52 BST

Andy's Angels invites adults and children 8 years plus who are navigating their grief journey to the launch on the 22nd September 6-7.30pm at West Worthing Baptist Church in, Tarring, Worthing. Mother and daughter Co-founders Kayla and Millie Shepherd are very excited to offer another safe space for those who are on a journey no one would wish on anyone. The choir will give an opportunity to those who wish to use music and singing as a way of expressing their emotions for their loved ones and to be united in strength with others who understand and can related.

The charity would love to hear from anyone interested in joining the choir, or supporting in other ways if singing is not their thing. please contact Andy's Angels by emailing [email protected] to find out more or call 07465 242321