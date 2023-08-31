Worthing based charity to launch an Intergenerational Bereavement Choir

Andy's Angels invites adults and children 8 years plus who are navigating their grief journey to the launch on the 22nd September 6-7.30pm at West Worthing Baptist Church in, Tarring, Worthing. Mother and daughter Co-founders Kayla and Millie Shepherd are very excited to offer another safe space for those who are on a journey no one would wish on anyone. The choir will give an opportunity to those who wish to use music and singing as a way of expressing their emotions for their loved ones and to be united in strength with others who understand and can related.