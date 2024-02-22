Worthing-based Jennifer offers tribute to the place she left behind - The Yukon

Yukon Ho! by Jennifer Irons (pic by Gigi Giannella)

​“But like all the places we leave behind, somehow it keeps seeming to call me back!”

The show is pure comedy, Jennifer stresses, but it is comedy about a place which is one of the toughest terrains on earth – cold, dark and lonesome, with big animals, dubious men and dodgy liquor. Lots of liquor, in fact; a place where there are more caribou than people, tossing chainsaws is sport and watching bears forage for garbage is considered a big night out. It’s where Jen grew up and barely escaped. She’s now inviting you to join her riotous cabaret-style survival guide and learn to quaff questionable cocktails, be Bear Aware and kick your way out of Canada’s frozen North with your mukluks on fire. Tragic, funny and bizarre, it's all mostly true, she promises.

“It’s pretty cold in The Yukon. The day I left home it was 52 below zero Centigrade and I think the coldest place in the history of North America there was minus 63. And yet people live there. You pass the grocery store in the afternoon and the car park is full of cars with their engines running because you don't turn your engine off or else your car will freeze. And none of them get stolen because there will be nowhere to go in the car!”

And there are parallels with the times that we have been through: “It is this idea of not being able to go out and to socialise for six months or however long the season is and then you go out and it is kind of chaos and carnage. The city I was in was 23,000 or 24,000 people but the next big city which is Vancouver was a three-day drive south from there. It is not like going from Worthing to Chichester. It is like Worthing and then the next big city is somewhere in Morocco! And that has a real impact on people's mentalities. It makes us all a little bit bonkers. And when everyone gets to go out for the first time in months they have things like the cabin fever festivals, huge festivals and celebrations of finally being allowed out.