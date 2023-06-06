Worthing fishermen celebrated at seafront event with sea shanties and seafood paella

Part of Worthing Festival, the event on Sunday, June 11, from 3pm to 9pm will celebrate The Local Worthing Fishermen Society and the Bashford family, which has been fishing in the area for 330 years.
Worthing Borough Council will be presenting a certificate to Norman Bashford and the event will be supported by live music from shanty singers The Duck Pond Sailors.
Ashley White from The Proto Restaurant Group said: "The Fish Factory team will be there cooking up a storm with our famous seafood paella, sponsoring the food and drink for this special occasion. We are very proud to be a sponsor of such a great event that celebrates our rich local fisherman heritage."
Gather at the Bashford fisherman lockers, just east of Worthing Pier, in what was once known as the fish market area. This event will feature a showcase of 'true' fishermen stories to enlighten and entertain.
Organisers say: "It is critical to recognise and support our local beach fishermen as they are fundamental to the progress and preservation of the economy of Worthing’s fishing industry. The harsh reality of never having a thriving fishing industry on Worthing beach again is more imminent than perceived."