Worthing fishermen celebrated at seafront event with sea shanties and seafood paella

Fishing along the Worthing coastline and the dedicated work of four generations of one fishing family will be celebrated at an open event on the seafront, featuring sea shanties and seafood paella.

Part of Worthing Festival, the event on Sunday, June 11, from 3pm to 9pm will celebrate The Local Worthing Fishermen Society and the Bashford family, which has been fishing in the area for 330 years.

Worthing Borough Council will be presenting a certificate to Norman Bashford and the event will be supported by live music from shanty singers The Duck Pond Sailors.

Ashley White from The Proto Restaurant Group said: "The Fish Factory team will be there cooking up a storm with our famous seafood paella, sponsoring the food and drink for this special occasion. We are very proud to be a sponsor of such a great event that celebrates our rich local fisherman heritage."

The Bashford fisherman lockers, just east of Worthing Pier, are in what was once known as the fish market area

