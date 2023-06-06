NationalWorldTV
Worthing fishermen celebrated at seafront event with sea shanties and seafood paella

Fishing along the Worthing coastline and the dedicated work of four generations of one fishing family will be celebrated at an open event on the seafront, featuring sea shanties and seafood paella.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Part of Worthing Festival, the event on Sunday, June 11, from 3pm to 9pm will celebrate The Local Worthing Fishermen Society and the Bashford family, which has been fishing in the area for 330 years.

Worthing Borough Council will be presenting a certificate to Norman Bashford and the event will be supported by live music from shanty singers The Duck Pond Sailors.

Ashley White from The Proto Restaurant Group said: "The Fish Factory team will be there cooking up a storm with our famous seafood paella, sponsoring the food and drink for this special occasion. We are very proud to be a sponsor of such a great event that celebrates our rich local fisherman heritage."

    The Bashford fisherman lockers, just east of Worthing Pier, are in what was once known as the fish market areaThe Bashford fisherman lockers, just east of Worthing Pier, are in what was once known as the fish market area
    Gather at the Bashford fisherman lockers, just east of Worthing Pier, in what was once known as the fish market area. This event will feature a showcase of 'true' fishermen stories to enlighten and entertain.

    Organisers say: "It is critical to recognise and support our local beach fishermen as they are fundamental to the progress and preservation of the economy of Worthing’s fishing industry. The harsh reality of never having a thriving fishing industry on Worthing beach again is more imminent than perceived."

