The fireworks will be let off from the end of the Pier on November, 5 at 7.45pm.

The event, which is free to attend, can be enjoyed safely from the promenade or on the beach.

Before and after the fireworks, Coles Fun fair will be open to enjoy, alongside stalls selling a wide range of food.

Many town centre cafes and restaurants will also be open throughout and after the fireworks.

There will be road closures in the area of the pier and seafront so anyone hoping to go along should arrange to turn up early to avoid missing the fireworks.

The event comes courtesy of Worthing Lions and the Worthing Town Centre Initiative.