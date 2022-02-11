Worthing Borough Council has confirmed that the Worthing Observation Wheel, which has been a regular fixture in Marine Parade since 2019, will not be back for 2022.

More than 50,000 people have visited the attraction but when the wheel was removed at the end of last year’s season, the council said it would ‘explore options’ attractions to take its place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council is now inviting entertainment businesses to bid for the chance to take over the site from April 1.

The Worthing Observation Wheel will not return this year. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The council said it could be used as the home for a giant wheel again, a similar-style attraction or something entirely different – and said it was up to operators to come forward with ideas for what they would like to do on the site.

Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, councillor Nicky Waight, said: “The observation wheel has been an eye-catching attraction for the town centre over the last three years.

“It’s generated income for the council as well as bringing more feet to the street, helping our many independent shops and businesses to survive and thrive during the pandemic.

“Marine Parade had the WOW factor again last summer and we’re excited to see who might be interested in taking over the site to help draw in the crowds this year.”

The Worthing Observation Wheel. Picture by Eddie Mitchell