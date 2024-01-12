Worthing showing of re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland promises sensory feast

Jasmin Vardimon’s ALiCE – a critically-acclaimed stage adaptation of Alice in Wonderland – comes to the Connaught Theatre in Worthing on Tuesday, January 16 at 7.30pm.

ALiCE by Jasmin Vardimon (©Tristram Kenton)

Spokeswoman Idgie Barnstorm said: “This performance at the Connaught Theatre marks the start of the 2024 tour of ALiCE before going on to tour internationally later in the year. “Award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon’s creation is a re-imagining of the ground-breaking classic Alice in Wonderland and promises a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery. This performance has a parental advisory in place as the piece contains some adult themes and is advised for children aged seven and over.

“ALiCE tells the story of a woman, or perhaps a child, unsure of her identity or where she is going, escaping and exploring, discovering the powers within her changing body. The world around her is different, curious, and compelling – at times absolutely bonkers!

“Jasmin Vardimon is renowned for her uniquely theatrical choreographic and directorial style combining physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance. The Jasmin Vardimon Company is really looking forward to performing to the Worthing audiences and hope that they step into the curiosity of ALiCE and all that it brings to the stage. It tells a different story with each chapter and explores life stages with each turn. Let time stand still and enjoy the magic of ALiCE!”

For more information and tickets, visit www.wtm.uk or call the WTM box office on 01903

206206.

“A leading force in British dance theatre for nearly 25 years, Jasmin Vardimon has built a reputation for challenging, exciting and visually stunning dance and continues to add to the body of critically acclaimed, artistically respected yet accessible work both for the company she formed in 1998 and for some of the leading arts institutions she works with across

the world. Jasmin Vardimon has been an associate artist of Sadler’s Wells since 2006, and her company tours nationally and internationally, performing at high profile theatres throughout the World.

“Born and raised on a Kibbutz in central Israel, she was a member of the Kibbutz Dance Company for five years and in 1995 was awarded the prestigious British Council On The Way To London Choreography Award. This was to take her on a journey that saw her move to the UK permanently in the late 90s. At the same time she founded Jasmin Vardimon