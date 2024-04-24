Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman

Bob will read the royal proclamation in Tarring High Street on Monday, May 6, as part of the annual May Day celebrations with Sompting Village Morris.

He said: “From mediaeval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk – from royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information.

"It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of my town is a real honour.”

May Day morris dancing with Sompting Village Morris

He will join the morris dancers in Tarring for the May Bough Procession at 10.30am and will read out the royal proclamation at midday, following the traditional May Day dances. The proclamation has been written especially for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

Bruno Peek, pageantmaster of the royal proclamation, said: "We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Bognor Regis town crier Jane Smith, our principal town crier, and all those other criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique proclamation at 12noon on May 6."