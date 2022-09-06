Spartan

Spartan is one of the stars lined up to appear when big-time wrestling comes to Boxgrove on September 17.

The Kiwi ace, who holds the Wrestling Academy heavyweight title in Auckland, jets into England the previous day to launch his first British tour on the Saturday night spectacular.

Graham Hughes, a former grappler from Portsmouth now living in New Zealand, has trained some of the top stars to come out of the country in recent years, including Aaron Henare, currently one of the biggest names in Japan, who appeared in the UK as Aaron Henry.

Rishi Ghosh

Hughes predicts a similar future for Spartan. “He can definitely be a star on the international stage, and I cannot recommend him highly enough,” said Hughes.

Among the other stars in action at the Boxgrove Community Centre will be one of the most colourful characters in wrestling, the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh.

It is the first time the giants of the grappling game have invaded the Sussex venue, and the highlight of the evening will be an all-in last man standing American rumble, in which the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope.

The show, presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling fans for five decades, will also feature tag-team and solo bouts.

The line-up will also include 6ft. 5in. colossus Samson, PWF champion Barry Cooper and Jake the Bruiser.