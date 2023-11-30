BREAKING

Wylands Farm is inviting everyone to its special Christmas Market on Saturday December 2

Residents across Hastings and 1066 Country are invited to the special Christmas Market at Wylands Farm on Saturday.
Peter Lindsey
30th Nov 2023
It's open between 10am and 3pm at the 154-acres site on Powdermills Lane, Battle.

The event will have a real festive feel, with stalls including

  • Body Shop hampers
  • Advent calendars
  • Festive stockings
  • Christmas cards
Wylands Christmas Market
    and so much more.

    Chloe Mellor Photography will be offering mini-Christmas shoots, and the farm cafe will be open all day with its popular festive menu.

    The farm shop will also be open, fully stocked with Christmas gifts and ideas.

    All proceeds from stall fees will go to Warming up the Homeless charity.

    Donna Bull from Wylands said: "Come along - bring friends and family, and really get into the festive spirit."

