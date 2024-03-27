Wylands Farm staging The Great EGGSpedition raising money for Hastings children's charity
Wylands Farm at Battle is staging The Great EGGSpedition to raise money for a Hastings children's charity.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wylands, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is inviting the public to take part in The Great EGGSpedition this Easter Holiday.
This is how it works:
- Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt around the woodland walk
- Complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate for every participating child.
It costs £2.50 per child, and all proceeds go to Charity For Kids, which helps sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and Rother.
The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - has chosen the charity as Wylands' official charity partner for 2024.