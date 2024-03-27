Wylands Farm staging The Great EGGSpedition raising money for Hastings children's charity

Wylands Farm at Battle is staging The Great EGGSpedition to raise money for a Hastings children's charity.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wylands, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is inviting the public to take part in The Great EGGSpedition this Easter Holiday.

This is how it works:

  • Enjoy an Easter Egg hunt around the woodland walk
  • Complete the activity sheet on your way round and hand it in at the cafe to redeem a free hot chocolate for every participating child.
THE GREAT EGGSPEDITIONTHE GREAT EGGSPEDITION
THE GREAT EGGSPEDITION

It costs £2.50 per child, and all proceeds go to Charity For Kids, which helps sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and Rother.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Family Parks Group - which owns Wylands - has chosen the charity as Wylands' official charity partner for 2024.

Go to https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/the-great-eggspedition/?fbclid=IwAR3_k6veTJ_u5csG6tgIXEapgEJHeo0ZL1dX9XVFFZvB7HcvIIFWU0fHVMU_aem_AWrTmm_j3zSzBXxbCC7iG1h_zMjePFjfDy78GO0ay0wj5p6nGec-ySJKGqlUwXl91P7vb5Be5emKk8aLhnkFB69N

Related topics:HastingsBattle