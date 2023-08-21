Yapton Canal Bridge

A group of volunteers from the Ford to Hunston Canal Society have cleared away some vegetation from the canal bridge in Yapton named Tack Lee. This bridge was built to cross the Portsmouth to Arundel canal when the route was built in the early part of the 19th century.

The bridge was somewhat overgrown which could lead to damage if not dealt with. This is a complete bridge and has grade 2 listed status. The volunteers sought permission to deal with the vegetation and report on their efforts.

The footpath number 157 which crosses the bridge joins to footpath 156 and makes a pleasant walk through to Bilsham Lane although housing development building has forced temporary closure of some footpaths around the village. Footpath 200 which follows the canal route continues west to Hunston and east through Yapton to Ford and the River Arun.

The Society are active in ensuring that this section of the canal route from Ford to Hunston is maintained as a part of the local heritage for all to enjoy.