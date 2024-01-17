Your chance to join St Paul’s Church choir in Chichester

St Paul's choir (contributed pic)

Chris said: “It’s a New Year, and many people are looking for a different challenge. I believe that everyone can sing, and so our choir welcomes everyone. On Thursday, February 1, St Paul’s Choir will be holding an open rehearsal. This is our yearly call-out for new singers, but more importantly, an opportunity to give members of our congregation and the wider community a chance to see what we do on Thursday evenings. People are welcome to come and watch or even join in and have a sing, with no pressure.

“Adults, if interested, would need to arrive at 7pm for a 7.15 start so you can be greeted by one of our friendly singers, and any children wishing to take part can join us at 6pm.

"There are fully DBS checked staff and volunteers in attendance. There are no age restrictions. Children join around the age of six and there is no limit to the upper end of the scale. Please come along on February 1. Parents are very welcome to watch their children take part, and it might lead to a rewarding new hobby. This year we are also looking for more adults to join. We have a fantastic age range from six-90 in the choir but are quite light in the 35-55 age bracket. The lower parts (alto, tenor, bass) would be particularly welcome. We are a non-auditioned all-inclusive choir so reading music is not necessary although always an advantage.

“We have been fortunate that our choir continues to grow, and it did so during the pandemic. I think people will see that the choir is a rewarding part of our church life, and not just in making music to the highest standard that we can, but also enjoying each other’s company. In fact, that last bit is equally important in my eyes; the social aspect of it all – looking out and caring for one another. Before Christmas, we took part in a wonderful Christmas concert with the Southdowns Concert Band, so we don’t only sing religious music. We have just led the worship in the Epiphany Procession at Chichester Cathedral, which involved a packed cathedral and was an excellent musical experience.

“This year we have many exciting things planned, including a Festival of Chichester concert, another Christmas extravaganza with Southdowns Concert Band, plus a new initiative. This musical outreach programme involves Come and Sing Choral Evensongs with some of the leading choral conductors in the UK, singing fantastic repertoire, to which all local singers are welcome. Leading our first one on Sunday, February 18 will be Jonathan Willcocks, who recently was awarded the BEM for services to music in the New Year’s Honours List. Following that in May, July, and October we welcome Amy Bebbington, Jamie W Hall, and Simon Lole.”