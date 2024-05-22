Zumba fundraiser for Home-Start CHAMS

By Alyson SmithContributor
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Join us for a 2-hour Zumbathon, raising funds for Home-Start CHAMS helping us to support families with young children under five throughout Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex. Where parents are experiencing difficulties or struggling to cope.

Join us for a 2-hour Zumbathon, raising funds for Home-Start CHAMS helping us to support families with young children under five throughout Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex. Where parents are experiencing difficulties or struggling to cope. With thanks to Amalia Wong local Zumba instructor. Facebook: Fitness with amalia. Insta: @Strongirlami

To book onto this event please donate £15 via…

Home-Start Crawley Horsham & Mid Sussex - Donate now (cafonline.org)

Zumba Fundraiser for Home-Start CHAMSZumba Fundraiser for Home-Start CHAMS
Zumba Fundraiser for Home-Start CHAMS

There will be a raffle on the day accepting cash or card.

  • When: Saturday 15th June 2024
  • Time: Doors open 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Zumbathon is 2 – 4pm
  • Where: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Haywards Heath, RH16 3PQ

For more information and if you are interested in volunteering, visit homestartchams.org.uk

Related topics:CrawleyFacebookHome-Start