Join us for a 2-hour Zumbathon, raising funds for Home-Start CHAMS helping us to support families with young children under five throughout Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex. Where parents are experiencing difficulties or struggling to cope. With thanks to Amalia Wong local Zumba instructor. Facebook: Fitness with amalia. Insta: @Strongirlami

To book onto this event please donate £15 via…

Zumba Fundraiser for Home-Start CHAMS

There will be a raffle on the day accepting cash or card.

When: Saturday 15th June 2024

Saturday 15th June 2024 Time: Doors open 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Zumbathon is 2 – 4pm

Doors open 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Zumbathon is 2 – 4pm Where: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Haywards Heath, RH16 3PQ