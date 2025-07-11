Today at TRNSMT: Set times, forecast, pollen count and what could 50 Cent perform during his headline set?
- TRNSMT 2025 finally arrives to Glasgow Green today (July 11 2025).
- Your first headline act, 50 Cent, will take over the main stage along with sets throughout the day from The Script, Wet Leg, Bemz and many more.
- Here’s your set times and stage clashes for today, the current weather forecast and a look at what 50 Cent ‘could’ perform during tonight’s performance.
The day has finally arrived – TRNSMT 2025 kicks off its takeover of Glasgow Green for another year, with 50 Cent your headline act later on this evening.
Though the topic of who could take over Kneecap’s spot on the King Tut’s Stage is still something many are talking about, and currently, as of writing, no confirmation has been made as to if anyone will fill the slot. Perhaps it will be an inadvertent secret set after organisers pulled the controversial Irish hip-hop group from the bill.
There’s still a lot of entertainment on offer, though, with the likes of Wet Leg and The Script performing on the main stage. Meanwhile, those a little more curious could benefit from checking out the BBC Music Introducing... Stage, offering festival-goers a glimpse into what could be dominating the main stages at music festivals across the UK and Europe come the 2026 season. It’s never too early to start planning, right?
Here’s your set times for today at TRNSMT 2025, alongside what 50 Cent could be performing this evening, and that all-important weather forecast and pollen count for Glasgow Green today.
Today at TRNSMT 2025 - set times for July 11 2025
Set times correct as of writing - if there are any last-minute changes, please consult the official TRNSMT 2025 app on your phone.
Main Stage
- 12:20 - 12:50: Calum Bowie
- 13:15 - 13:55: James Bay
- 14:20 - 15:05: Twin Atlantic
- 15:35 - 16:20: Jamie Webster
- 16:50 - 17:40: Schoolboy Q
- 18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg
- 19:40 - 20:40: The Script
- 21:20 - 22:50: 50 Cent
King Tut's Stage
- 13:00 - 13:30: Remember Monday
- 14:00 - 14:30: NOFUN!
- 15:00 - 15:40: Arthur Hill
- 16:10 - 16:50: Good Neighbours
- 17:20 - 18:05: The Royston Club
- 18:45 - 19:30: Tanner Adell
- 20:15- 21:15: Confidence Man
BBC Music Introducing… Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: Becky Sikasa
- 13:30 - 14:00: Fourth Daughter
- 14:45 - 15:15: Indoor Foxes
- 15:45 - 16:15: Redolent
- 16:45 - 17:15: Cliffords
- 18:15 - 18:45: Franke Stew and Harvey Gunn
- 19:15 - 20:00: Bemz
R1 Dance Stage
- 12:00 - 13:00: Franky Elyse
- 13:00 - 14:00: Marianne
- 14:00 -15:00: Big Miz
- 15:00 - 18:00: Connor Coates
- 18:00 - 20:00: La La
- 20:00 - 21:30: Nimino
The Hangout
- 12:00-13:30: DJ Rossi
- 13:45-14:45: The Stand Presents Red Raw
- 15:00-16:15: Bongos Bingo
- 16:30-18:00: Drag-aoke Miss Lola Fierce
- 18:15-19:15: Who Agrees Live Podcast
- 19:30-21:00: Robyn Red
- 21:00-22:00: Music Playlist
What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Green today?
It’s looking to be a hot day at Glasgow Green today, with the Met Office forecasting a sunny day, with a high of 26° and a low of 14°. The UV levels are high so don’t forget to slip, slop, slap if you’re heading out today - TRNSMT or not.
Weather forecast for Glasgow - July 11 2025
- 7:00: Sunny (15°)
- 10:00: Sunny (20°)
- 13:00: Sunny (24°)
- 16:00: Sunny (25°)
- 19:00: Sunny (24°)
- 22:00: Clear night (20°)
What is the pollen count for Glasgow Green today?
Bad news for hay fever sufferers we’re afraid: the Met Office are stating that the pollen count today is set to be high, so dose up on our hayfever medication before heading out to TRNSMT today!
What could 50 Cent perform during his headline set at TRNSMT 2025?
We go back now to earlier this month, when 50 Cent performed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, to predict what 50 Cent could be performing at TRNSMT 2025. Credit to Setlist.FM for the information.
- What Up Gangsta
- W*nksta
- I Get Money
- P.I.M.P.
- Candy Shop
- Magic Stick (Lil’ Kim cover)
- Best Friend
- Window Shopper
- 21 Questions
- Just a Lil Bit
- I Get It In
- Disco Inferno
- Look Back at It (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie cover)
- Drowning (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie cover)
- Hate It or Love It (The Game cover)
- How We Do (The Game cover)
- Ayo Technology
- Many Men (Wish Death)
- Big Rich Town
- I'm The Man
- In da Club
Encore:
- Hate Bein' Sober (Chief Keef cover)
- Crack a Bottle (Eminem cover)
- Patiently Waiting
- Stunt 101 (G‐Unit song)
- If I Can't
Does 50 Cent have any other UK tour dates in 2025?
Sadly, TRNSMT marks the final performance by 50 Cent in the United Kingdom; his next shows are set to take place in Europe, with dates at Openair Frauenfeld 2025 in Frauenfeld, Switzerland on July 12 and then at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France on July 13 2025.
Looking for guides to some of the other music festivals still to come in 2025? Check out our guides to Leeds Festival 2025, Creamfields 2025 and Boomtown: Chapter 4.
