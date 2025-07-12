A noisy day at Glasgow Green awaits as day 2 of TRNSMT 2025 is set to be scorching - both on and off stage.

Day 2 of TRNSMT 2025 has arrived, and set to be a noisy one at Glasgow Green.

Biffy Clyro headline the main stage, while Fontaines D.C. will be performing shortly before the Biff’s set.

Here’s the stage times, weather forecast and a Biffy Clyro set-list prediction ahead of today’s full day of music.

If ever there was a day to invest in earplugs to save your hearing, then day two at TRNSMT 2025 looks set to be that day.

Scottish lads-done-good, Biffy Clyro, are set to headline the main stage at Glasgow Green today, ahead of the release of their new album (more below). With Fontaines D.C. performing shortly before their set, it’s set to be quite the cacophony emanating around Glasgow today.

Those looking for something a little less frantic might be looking to head to the King Tut’s Stage, with Underworld headlining alongside Jake Bugg and James Marriott, offering a very eclectic mix of acts today.

Here’s your set and stage times for day two at TRNSMT 2025, alongside the all-important weather forecast, pollen count, and a look at what Biffy Clyro could play during their set – and if they’re heading out on tour after the festival.

Today at TRNSMT 2025 - set times for July 11 2025

Biffy Clyro and Fontaines D.C. are among the bands performing on what could be a rather loud day at Glasgow Green for day 2 of TRNSMT 2025. | Getty Images

Set times correct as of writing - if there are any last-minute changes, please consult the official TRNSMT 2025 app on your phone.

Main Stage

12:20 - 12:50: Lucia and The Best Boys

13:15 - 13:45: Alessi Rose

14:10 - 14:50: Wunderhorse

15:15 - 16:00: Sigrid

16:30 - 17:20: Inhaler

17:50 - 18:50: The Kooks

19:30 - 20:30: Fontaines D.C.

21:10 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro

BBC Music Introducing… Stage

13:30 - 14:00: Alex Spencer

14:30 - 15:00: Fright Years

15:30 - 16:00: The Rooks

16:30 - 17:00: Welly

17:30 - 18:00: The Guest List

19:10 - 19:50: Chloe Slate

20:40 - 21:20: Vlure

King Tut's Stage

13:00 - 13:30: Chloe Qisha

13:55 - 14:35: Hotwax

15:05 - 15:40: Brogeal

16:05 - 16:45: Amble

17:25 - 19:10: Biig Piig

18:40 - 19:25: James Marriot

19:55 - 20:55: Jake Bugg21:30 - 22:45: Underworld

R1 Dance Stage

12:00 - 13:00: Eva

13:00 - 14:00: Dominique

14:00 - 16:00: Hana

16:00 - 18:00: Arielle Free

18:00 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi

19:30 - 21:30: Jaguar

The Hangout

12:00-13:15: DJ Rossi

13:30-14:45: Quiz with Bryce Drennan

15:00-16:15: Bongos Bingo

16:30-18:00: Jamie Rafferty

18:00-19:00: Secret Set

19:00-20:30: Drag-aoke Miss Lola Fierce

20:30-22:00: DJ Rossi

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Green today?

It is set to be an incredibly hot one in Glasgow today, with the Met Office forecast stating it will be a staggering high of 28° and a low of 15°, with UV set to once again be high during day 2 at TRNSMT

Weather forecast for Glasgow - July 12 2025

7:00: Sunny (16°)

10:00: Sunny (20°)

13:00: Sunny (24°)

16:00: Sunny (27°)

19:00: Sunny (26°)

22:00: Clear night (22°)

What is the pollen count for Glasgow Green today?

Bad news for hay fever sufferers we’re afraid: the Met Office are stating that the pollen count today is set to be very high, so dose up on our hay fever medication before heading out to TRNSMT today!

What could Biffy Clyro perform during their headline set at TRNSMT 2025?

Biffy Clyro were one of many acts to delight crowds at Glastonbury this year, and for an accurate look at what they ‘could’ perform during their headline set at TRNSMT, we go back to Worthy Farm to look at what they played on June 27 2025 (credit: Setlist.FM)

A Little Love

That Golden Rule

Biblical

Mountains

Re-Arrange

Wolves of Winter

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Black Chandelier

Instant History

Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies (with a snippet of 'God Only Knows' by the Beach Boys)

Bubbles

Many of Horror

Do Biffy Clyro have any UK tour dates coming up after TRNSMT 2025?

No - but don’t discount a late announcement after the festival. Biffy Clyro are set to release their new album, Futique, on September 26 2025 and, knowing the band, we would anticipate an album tour to be announced for either around the release or in the new year. So stay tuned and continue to ‘mon the Biff!

Who are you excited to see during the second day of TRNSMT 2025? Let us know your thoughts before or drop a review after the conclusion of today’s events!