What time is the Super Bowl on TV tonight? NFL start time and TV channel

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 9th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Super Bowl LIX will be on the TV in the UK - how to watch! 🏈
  • The Super Bowl will be broadcast on ITV and Sky Sports.
  • Start time for the coverage has been confirmed.
  • Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The biggest night in American sports is just a few hours away - and Brits will be able to tune in from the comfort of their own homes. The Super Bowl will be broadcast on both ITV and Sky Sports in the UK this year.

Get your ‘D Fence’ sign ready and load up on plenty of snacks, because the whole thing will be live to watch. Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to clinch a converted ‘three-peat’ and lift the Lombardi Trophy for a third year in a row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to avenge the Super Bowl loss from two years ago. And with Kendrick Lamar set to perform the half-time show, it promises to be a truly spectacular night.

Listen now on Screen Babble: Don't miss our ultimate Oscars guide - and The Traitors

What time is the Super Bowl on TV tonight?

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift during Superbowl Halftime? : Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift during Superbowl Halftime? : Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | Getty Images

Both ITV and Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans today (February 9) and into the early hours of tomorrow (February 10). But the timing of the coverage depends on which broadcaster you pick.

For ITV, the Super Bowl broadcast will begin at 10.45pm today and will continue into the early hours of the morning. It is scheduled to run until 4am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sky Sports will be showing the game live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action on Sunday night. The coverage will start at 10pm - slightly earlier than ITV - allowing for a longer build up.

When does the Super Bowl kick-off?

The game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is due to kick-off at 11.30pm UK time. So you may want to factor in a nap before the game - or stock up on coffee - if you are planning on staying up.

Is the Super Bowl free to watch?

It will be broadcast on ITV as well as Sky Sports, meaning that if you don’t have a Sky subscription you can still watch the game. It will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.45pm tonight.

Let me know your predictions for the Super Bowl? Let me know your pick: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostSuper BowlITVSkyTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice