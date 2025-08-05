Love Island has crowned a new pair of winners after its latest season. The very first American contestant on the iconic UK reality show took home the prize last night (August 4).

Toni and Cach wooed each other and captured the heart of the nation. They won the 12th series of the ITV2 favourite.

Love Island celebrated its 10th birthday in June, having launched in its current version in the summer of 2015. Over the years it has seen many couples come and go, across the normal and all-star editions.

It remains to be seen which of the couples from series 12 will stay the course and who was just in a summer fling. The winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025 have already called it quits sadly.

But which couples are still together after meeting on the show? Here’s all you need to know.

1 . Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey - series 2 The winners of the second series of Love Island back in 2016, the couple are still going strong more than eight years later. They married in 2018 and have multiple children together. | Antony Jones/Getty Images for Asda Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Asda

2 . Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen - series 2 The couple found love on the second series of Love Island, reaching the final in 2016. Since the show they have remained together and married in 2018 - they have a child together. | Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Photo: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

3 . Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt - series 3 It looked like for much of season three that fan favourite Camilla would be unable to find a connection in the villa - but that changed when Jamie entered. They have remained together ever since and have married - as well as having children together. | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Warner Bros.