All of the celebrities will stay in the jungle for another 24 hours 📺

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celebrity didn’t have an eviction tonight.

Instead the celebs faced off in a challenge to win a huge advantage.

The golden ticket battle meant that evictions have been put on hold.

ITV gave the stars of I’m a Celebrity a reprieve tonight (December 4) as no eviction took place. Instead they started the first part of a competition for a major advantage.

A golden ticket straight to the iconic Celebrity Cyclone was up for grabs - and it includes safety from two evictions. All they had to do was compete in the gruelling Arcade of Agony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will have to wait until Thursday’s (December 5) episode to find out who has won the major advantage. Here’s all you need to know:

Why was there no eviction on Wednesday?

Ant and Dec | ITV

Instead of a public vote, the celebrities were split into two groups and challenged with competing to win a golden ticket to the Celebrity Cyclone on the weekend. Four celebs took on the Arcade of Agony first, before the remaining cast had their turn.

When is the next eviction?

The celebrities will be safe until the conclusion of the golden ticket challenge on Thursday (December 5). Ant and Dec will announce when the public vote has opened again.

Who was the last celebrity to be evicted?

Melvin Odoom is the most recent star to be sent home from the jungle. He was evicted on Tuesday (December 3) after the latest public vote - and was visibly relieved at being able to go home. Before that Tulisa, Dean and Jane were evicted in the first three public votes.

What do you think of this year’s I’m a Celebrity cast - is it one of the best? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].