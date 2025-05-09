Roadworks on the A259, White Rock, Hastings, have been extended.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. We will soon be carrying out carriageway improvements on the A259, White Rock, Hastings.

"Work will be carried out on Wednesday 14, Thursday 15 and Friday 16 May 2025, between 7pm to 6am each night.”

The spokesperson added: "We will be carrying out maintenance on the carriageway, which includes patching damaged areas and applying a layer of coloured, high-friction surface material to certain sections to reduce the risk of skidding.

The A259, at White Rock, Hastings. Staff

"We will be working between the junctions of Schwerte Way to outside Astral Lodge.

"Access to the road will be restricted to residents only. Traffic will be diverted Eversfield Road, Grand Parade, London Road, A21, A2101 and vice versa.

"If you need vehicle access, please approach the closure point and speak to the site team. This is for access only and there will be no through route. There may be a slight delay while we make it safe for you to pass, and your vehicle is escorted by site marshals. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times."

However, an update states: “Carriageway work on A259 White Rock, #Hastings have been extended due to deterioration of the carriageway condition.

Roadworks are to be carried out on the A259, White Rock, Hastings. Pic: East Sussex Highways

"The road will remain closed until Tuesday 20 May while we carry out repairs and complete the planned work. Thank you for your patience.”

