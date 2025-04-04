Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contractors and utility companies will be charged up to £2,500 a day to work on East Sussex’s busiest roads in a bid to reduce disruption.

East Sussex County Council said it was among the first local authorities to implement a Lane Rental Scheme.

This will see companies pay more to carry out work on the busiest 5.9 per cent of the county’s road network during peak times.

The aim of the scheme is to encourage work to be carried out outside of peak hours and for those working on the roads to find more efficient ways of working, such as using new technology or working in collaboration with others, said the council.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment said: “Roadworks can be disruptive and frustrating for motorists, not to mention the impact they can have on the local economy.

“As well as reducing roadworks during peak hours and the inconvenience they cause, the Lane Rental Scheme will encourage shorter durations of work on the roads, help improve planning and co-ordination and encourage companies to get it right first time.”

She added: “The additional cost utility companies, developers, and the highway authority faces will encourage them to work at less busy times, in collaboration with other companies and avoid closing lanes to traffic.”

The scheme will run alongside the East Sussex Permit Scheme but will only apply to selected roads, with a maximum charge of £2,500 a day for work during peak hours.

Normal permit charges will apply outside of the set hours, leaving companies to decide between paying the additional money or changing ways of working to avoid the higher charge, said the council.

Emergency work that has to be carried out during peak times will not be charged under the Lane Rental Scheme for 48 hours from when it begins.

Once the costs of running the Lane Rental Scheme are covered, surplus Lane Rental money will be available for highway improvements, innovation and measures to improve disruption & congestion-caused by projects across the county, said the council.

Cllr Dowling said: “As with any scheme of this kind, it has to be self-funding, but any surplus money will bring further benefits for road users, residents and businesses.” The roads included in the Lane Rental Scheme will be reviewed annually to ensure that it addresses disruption on the busiest roads.

