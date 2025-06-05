East Sussex builder, 48, changes career and works with James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in top TV series
Jake Mutiboko, 48, said: "I recently landed a featured role in Mobland Series 3, acting alongside Pierce Brosnan. It’s been an incredible and unexpected journey, especially as someone who only started acting recently.
"Before this role I was a builder working in the South East."
Jake only started working as a background extra recently, but said his passion for acting quickly led to exciting projects, including appearances in BBC’s Cheaters, Wife and dog (a Guy Ritchie production due to be aired soon) and a role in a music video for the rock band The Chisel.
His latest role in Mobland saw him on set with one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars Pierce Brosnan, who plays Conrad Harrigan in the hit series.
Jake said: “I was selected to be a prison boss welcoming Conrad to jail."
He added: “I started acting just to try something new. I never imagined I’d end up on set with someone like Pierce Brosnan.” Jake said he was pursuing more film and television roles hoped his journey inspired others to take chances later in life.
Mobland, Series 3, is available on Paramount or Prime.
