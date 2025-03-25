A High Street is to be closed for resurfacing work overnight from April 7-15.

East Sussex Highways said Balfour Beatty will be carrying out resurfacing on High Street, Battle.

A spokesperson said: “Work will be carried out from Monday 7 April to Tuesday 15 April 2025 between 7pm and 6am. There are currently no plans for weekend working.

“We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.”

Roadwork is being carried out. (Pic: National World)

They added: “We will be resurfacing the road. This will also include refreshing the road markings and resetting and replacing any covers in the carriageway.

“To minimise disruption and provide access to properties on the High Street, the work will be completed in phases between the 1066 Roundabout to the junction with Park Lane.

“Access will be restricted to residents only while we are working, with traffic diverted via A2100, A2690, A2691, A269, A271 and vice versa.

“For access, please approach the closure point and speak to the site team. This is for access only and there will be no through route. There may be a short delay while we make it safe for you to pass, and your vehicle will be escorted by site marshals. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.”

Resurfacing on High Street, Battle. Pic: East Sussex Highways

